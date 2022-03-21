Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 28th

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HCVIU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCVIU. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.