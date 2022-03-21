Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $124.00. The stock traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 88585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $2,485,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Hess by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

