Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.89 on Monday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

