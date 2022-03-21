HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

HRT stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

