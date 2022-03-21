HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.90% from the company’s previous close. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

HLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.50. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43. The company has a market cap of C$502.99 million and a P/E ratio of -29.98.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.