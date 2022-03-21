Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HLI stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $122.62.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
