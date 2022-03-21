Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.74 ($70.04).

BOSS stock opened at €48.55 ($53.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.85.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

