Humanigen, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.53. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

