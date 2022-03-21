Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,065 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

ZTS traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,268. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.73 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

