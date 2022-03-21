Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

