Huntington National Bank Has $52.92 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $43.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,544.15. 13,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,992. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,675.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

