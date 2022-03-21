Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.24 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

