Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,662 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $67,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,741. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $212.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

