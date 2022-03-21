Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,953 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $59,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,526. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.13. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

