Huntington National Bank Sells 123 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,089. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $113.64 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

