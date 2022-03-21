Huntington National Bank Sells 21,947 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.96 on Monday, hitting $530.68. 33,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.68 and a 200-day moving average of $608.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

