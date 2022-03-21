Huntington National Bank Sells 977 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.82. 82,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,953. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

