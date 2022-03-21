HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4,628 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

