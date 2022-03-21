IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 86.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

