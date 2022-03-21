IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,187 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after buying an additional 404,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

