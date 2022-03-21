IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,582 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Bunge by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

