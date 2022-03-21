IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,616 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $62.08 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.