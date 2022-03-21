IBM Retirement Fund Sells 944 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RNG opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.50.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

