IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

