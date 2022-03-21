ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ICL opened at $11.08 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

