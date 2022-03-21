Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.