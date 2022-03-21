Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 53,951,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,275. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

