Insider Buying: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director Purchases $141,800.00 in Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARDC opened at $14.35 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
