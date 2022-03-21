Insider Buying: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director Purchases $141,800.00 in Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.35 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

