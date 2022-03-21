Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Acquires C$38,740.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

ESI stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.14.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

