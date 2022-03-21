Insider Buying: Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Major Shareholder Buys $26,040.00 in Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PMD opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Psychemedics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

