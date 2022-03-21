Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Buys $197,181.40 in Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.