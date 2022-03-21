Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Buys $197,181.40 in Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
