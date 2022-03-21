Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires 37 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($191.50).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach purchased 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($33,577.61).

LON:STEM opened at GBX 412.50 ($5.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 331.50 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

SThree Company Profile (Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.