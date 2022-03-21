Insider Buying: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Buys $100,485.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $238.51 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $206,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

