Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) COO Sells 336 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 336 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $19,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buckner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephanie Buckner sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $4,856.76.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after buying an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $44,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

