Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 17,441 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,590,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AMBA opened at $99.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.