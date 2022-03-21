Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 17,441 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,590,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMBA opened at $99.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

