Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Sells 4,846 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total transaction of C$137,703.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at C$744,840.19.

BHC stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,291. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.62 and a 52 week high of C$42.45. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

