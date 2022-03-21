Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

