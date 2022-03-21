Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
