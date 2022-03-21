Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $479,452.20 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

