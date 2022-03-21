Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $479,452.20 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Duke Energy stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
