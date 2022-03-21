Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells 350 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $24,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get II-VI alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. 18,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Bank of America raised their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.