Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,681,400.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $112.98 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

