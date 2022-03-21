Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $62,640.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SYY stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

