Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

