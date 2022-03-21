Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

