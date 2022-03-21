International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,815.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,005 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

