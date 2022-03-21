International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $734.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,498. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

