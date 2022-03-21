International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.