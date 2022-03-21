International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 461,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,530. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

