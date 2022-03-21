International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,386,000 after acquiring an additional 276,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.93. 13,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.