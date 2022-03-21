International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.88. 717,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,984,234. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

