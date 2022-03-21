International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.01. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.